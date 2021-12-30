Nigeria: Why I'm Happy Buhari Didn't Sign Electoral Bill - Senator Adamu

30 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

A former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa West), said on Wednesday that he is happy President Muhammadu Buhari did not sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law.

Speaking in Keffi, Adamu said that the National Assembly had no business passing a bill to determine how parties nominate their candidates.

"It is strange and unfair to come up with a law regulating how parties conduct their elections.

"I support the president for not signing the bill and I minced no words on the floor of the Senate.

"We should appreciate that Buhari's refusal to assent the bill means so much. He is a very articulate person; very deep person in thought and planning," he said.

Adamu, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, said he agreed with the reasons given by the president for not signing the bill.

"Some people felt a bit down with the fact that it is difficult to get two-third of members to return to the chambers.

"It is a cause for concern. I am very concerned about it but the remedy is not for us to make laws to promote our personal interest.

"The parties have their guidelines and conditions by which people accept to be members."

According to him, you cannot be a member of a party and when you are there you want to change the rules of the game. It is not right; it is not fair.

He, however, said that the lawmakers would take a decision on the bill when they return in Jan. 2022.

NAN

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X