Nigeria: Jailbreaks - Avoidable Tragedies Compounding Insecurity

As Nigeria grapples with insurgency, banditry and other security challenges, criminals of all shades are being let loose as their "comrades" relentlessly attack correctional facilities in many parts of the country.

The brazen attacks were sometimes carried out in broad daylight with heavy weapons including explosives to break in and free convicted and awaiting trial inmates.

Hundreds of these criminals have been let loose through the attacks and only a few have been apprehended by the authorities while others have either joined their former gangs or found refuge in criminal hideouts to unleash their criminality on hapless citizens.

Many have faulted our justice system for allegedly contributing to the congestion of correctional centres as judges prolong trials albeit with the contributions of lawyers almost always for the financial benefits than aiding speedy trial in cases.

Jailbreaks were not frequent in Nigeria until the Boko Haram insurgents made the correctional centres their target to attack and free their members.

At the time, the correctional centres were fortified and more security was provided to forestall the attacks.

It was a common sight to see various layers of barricades around correctional centres, especially in the North, where the attacks were frequent.

The measure reduced the attacks to the barest minimum which came to a complete halt as Boko Haram became confined to the bushes and lost the effrontery to attack and bomb facilities within the towns.

The resurgence of attacks on correctional facilities came back in full force during the EndSARS protests and gradually escalated in the South with the fallout of military operations against groups like Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its appendages, Eastern Security Network (ESN) and others.

These groups were alleged to be behind the series of attacks on correctional facilities and police formations in Imo State which became frequent up till this moment.

Nigerians are baffled by the increasing rate of jailbreaks across the country despite the security measures being put in place to stall the attacks.

The number of inmates who escaped from the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service centres in the states is in the thousands and has added to the population of criminals, bandits and insurgents.

A look at the various attacks that occurred in recent times revealed a growing trend of attacks on correctional centres which was intended to bring another dimension to the growing insecurity in the country.

A total of 1,844 inmates were released on April 5th 2021, when suspected members of the proscribed IPOB's militant arm, ESN, attacked the Nigerian Correction Service Custodial Centre in Owerri with rocket-propelled grenades, machine guns and rifles.

In the same month, precisely on April 15, Nigerian security forces foiled an attempted jailbreak at the Nigerian Correctional Service Custodial Centre in Ubiaja, Esan South East Local Government of Edo State.

Between April and October, other attempted jailbreaks were averted at the custodial centres in Bauchi, Bauchi State; Kurmawa, Kano State; and Benin City, Edo State.

Suspected terrorists freed 266 inmates on September 13th when they attacked the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kabba in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Another attack on Abolongo Custodial Centre in Oyo State on October 22, led to the escape of 837 inmates from the facility.

The most recent attack was the jailbreak at the Correctional Centre in Jos, Plateau State on November 28.

Gunmen attacked the facility leading to the death of 10 inmates, correctional centres officers and the escape of 262 inmates.

The brazen attack led to a stalemate that lasted for more than 24 hours as some of the attackers were trapped in the custodial centre and were engaged by security agents deployed as reinforcement during the attack.

These attacks have been raising a lot of concern as for a long time Nigerians have warned about the overpopulation in the country's custodial centres.

It appears from reports that most of the escaped inmates were awaiting trial inmates who were seen as victims of delayed justice.

There have been many calls for the decongestion of correctional centres which has been ignored and allowed amidst dilapidated structures and overstretched facilities.

Nigerians have heard of stories of people who were allegedly jailed for no cause, or their trial unjustly prolonged to serve some interests.

Some of these victims were only lucky to be released after a forced review of their cases or their "peanut" fines paid by a well-placed individual or enjoyed a state pardon by a state governor or chief judge.

Experts have pointed to the condition of correctional centres and facilities in Nigeria as the cause of the frequent jailbreaks.

Some of the deficits in the correctional facilities, which are not the same in other modern facilities, include location in densely inhabited or crowded areas, inadequate cell room spaces and lack of surveillance equipment.

The reform of custodial centres in Nigeria, which received a boost on August 15, 2019, after President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Nigerian Correctional Service Act into law, appears to be in name so far.

Awaiting trial-induced congestion responsible

The Executive Director of the Citizens United for Rehabilitation of Errants (CURE), Sylvester Uhaa, identified congestion caused by awaiting trial inmates, which is further caused by slow justice dispensation, as the major factor responsible for jailbreaks.

"They are the people who make prison management very difficult. Many of them (awaiting trial inmates) don't know why they are there; they are agitated and restless," he said.

He also alleged that the awaiting trial inmates connive with wardens and officials to sneak in cell phones and other objects which could aid jailbreaks.

Similarly, Deji Ekemgba Esq. identified the poor dispensation of justice in the country as a major cause of jailbreaks, as the congestion at custodial centres is caused by so many awaiting trial inmates.

"Where there is good dispensation of justice, suspects are tried on time and they know their fate, so the issue of waiting forever will not arise," he said.

He said the importance of fairness and legality of justice dispensation is that those who find themselves in custody would feel a sense of justice.

"We have to tackle jailbreak with insecurity that is bedevilling the country together," said Adeniyi Akintola (SAN).

Also speaking, Abel Ozioko Esq. said jailbreak is a serious criminal act that is perpetrated with the intention to make criminals escape the long arm of the law.

"What is worrying is that it has become commonplace in Nigeria in recent times. The motive for jailbreaking is immaterial, it cannot be justified whichever way you look at it," he said.

"The old state of the prison facilities makes them more vulnerable, so what is now important is for the relevant authorities to rise to the occasion and put all necessary facilities in place to meet up with the challenge."

We've set up special security- Nigeria Correctional service

The Nigerian Correctional Service on Sunday announced new measures to stem the incessant jailbreaks in the country.

The spokesman of the service, Francis Enobore, said the Controller General,

Haliru Nababa, announced the setting up of a special team after a meeting with the heads of the civil defence and immigration service.

The focus of the meeting is greater intelligence sharing, cooperation and confrontation with jail attackers.

He said the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had at a function at Ilorin, Kwara State on December 9, charged the security agencies to nip jail attacks in the bud.

FG to build high capacity correctional centres

As part of measures to address the problem of connections, the federal government had in September announced plans to build six new correctional centres of 3000 capacity in each of the geo-political zones.

The minister of interior, Ra'uf Aregbesola, said the project, which is part of the decongestion efforts of the correctional centres, will help to rehabilitate and re-integrate inmates back to society.

He said the move is also to address the security threats and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on correctional centres in the country.