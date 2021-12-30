South Africa's Basic Education Needs a Major Revision in 2022

analysis

Government often thinks big but implements small. A teacher offers a few solutions to the myriad problems faced by an education sector bashed by Covid-19.

'We've failed the year. We're thinking of dropping out and getting internships instead," a 16-year-old tells me.

"Internships?" I asked, puzzled.

"Oh, we can do car-washing and I can braid hair."

This conversation is top-of-mind as I think about what to expect in 2022. I have empathy for the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the myriad problems it has to solve. We cannot divorce the injustices our school communities face from the injustices of our broader socioeconomic and political context.

The DBE has several policies to remedy social evils. Programmes exist to improve infrastructure, social cohesion and school safety, and efforts are under way to increase learners' access to transport, connectivity and learning resources.

But, as Ravi Naidoo, writing in Daily Maverick , pointed out, South Africa "has an overabundance of big-thinking policies and a critical shortage of implementation". The DBE is no exception, and there is little indication this will change in 2022.

The DBE is busy, but it confuses busyness with effectiveness. The unprecedented amount of learning time many children lost during...