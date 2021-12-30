Nigeria: Ogun Assembly Passes N350.73 Billion Budget

Barely a month after the presentation of the Ogun State 2022 Appropriation bill to the legislative arm by Governor Dapo Abiodun, the State House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the exact figure of N350,735,149,739.57 contained in the budget with adjustments in some recurrent and or capital estimates of some agencies.

The passage of the Bill was consequent upon the presentation of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation by its Chairman, Hon. Olakunle Sobunkanla, who thereafter moved the motion for its adoption, seconded by his Vice, Ganiyu Oyedeji and supported by the whole House through a unanimous voice vote.

The appropriation bill was later read and adopted clause-by-clause by the Committee of the House presided by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo at the plenary held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Assembly in the course of the legislative process on the appropriation bill, carried out slight adjustments in the recurrent expenditures of about 144 agencies, just as the capital expenditures of 38 other agencies were equally adjusted.

Responding, Speaker Oluomo directed that a clean copy of the bill be transmitted to Governor Dapo Abiodun for his assent, while seizing the occasion to commend his colleague-lawmakers, management and staff of the Assembly for their unrelenting efforts towards promoting good governance through the passage of people-oriented legislations.