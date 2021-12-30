Tanzania: Lab Registrar Touts Clear Diagnosis for Best Treatment

CLINICAL laboratory technicians have been urged to execute their duties by abiding by laws, regulations and guidelines in order to get clear diagnosis that will determine the best treatment for a patient.

Private Health Laboratory Registrar in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Mr Dominic Fwiling'afu made the remarks in Dodoma Wednesday in a meeting which brought together health laboratory coordinators to deliberate on how they could improve the services through experience sharing challenges and their solutions.

Mr Fwiling'afu represented the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Aifello Sichalwe. The training has been organized by Ministry of Health, Community Development Gender, Elderly and Children through Private Health Laboratories Board focused to empower the attendants so at to increase efficiency in services provided by private health laboratories in the country.

He said that clinical laboratory coordinators in district councils should find the best way of overseeing operations of various clinical labs in their respective areas for increased efficiency.

The registrar said in efforts to strengthen provision of health services to the citizens, the government in 1997 came with a law to ensure that provision of laboratory services by private health laboratories are in line with the required national and international standards. He said that the training would help a lot to improve provision of health services to clients because health laboratory services are crucial in obtaining information about the health of a patient to aid in diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Fwiling'afu said that those clinical laboratory coordinators in district councils should use the advanced technologies in overseeing operations of laboratories in their respective areas such as forming WhatsApp group for communication. "The group can be used to communicate various issues related to quality, experts, renewing licenses and various directives ... we should also come up with various techniques of educating them in order to meet the ministry's objectives," he said.

He noted that at the end of the three-day meeting the experts will come up with an action plan that among other things, will set a deadline for all councils to ensure that all laboratories are incorporated in the system to facilitate monitoring. The Head of Medicines Services Unit in Regional Administration and Local Government, Mr Mathew Maganga said that clinical technicians should not obstruct government's activities but they should find a better way of implementing them.

"Medical laboratory is a very sensitive area that needs to be looked at very carefully, improving laboratory services is crucial for getting clear diagnosis that will help physicians determine proper treatment for respective patients," he said.