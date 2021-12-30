Nigeria: Tragedy As Police Vehicle Kills ASP in Ekiti

Ado Ekiti — The Ado Ekiti Police Command was yesterday thrown into deep mourning as a patrol vehicle belonging to operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) hit an Assistant Superintendent of Police(ASP) on motorcycle and killed him instantly .

Eight RRS operatives were also said to have sustained various injuries during the accident that occurred along Ado-Ikare road, when the officers were hurrying to a flash point in Ikoke Ekiti to arrest some suspected cultists.

A statement by the police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Commmand, Sunday Abutu, yesterday said the Police Commissioner, Babatunde Mobayo sympathised with the family of deceased's cop.

Abutu explained that "On the 28th November, 2021 at about 6:30pm, a distress call was received from the DPO Ikole Ekiti by the RRS for reinforcement for the possible arrest of some suspected cultists who have been terrorising the people of Ikole-Ekiti and its environs.

"Upon the receipt of the report, the RRS Commander deployed three patrol vehicles with adequate operatives to that axis for the operation.

"Unfortunately, while on their way, a patrol vehicle developed a mechanical fault, went off its lane and hit an oncoming motorcycle riden by a policeman who had closed from work and was returning home.

"The Policeman was rushed to the hospital for medical attention, but was confirmed dead by a medical doctor, while eight other RRS operatives in the patrol vehicle sustained different degrees of injuries".

Abutu said those injured are currently in the hospital receiving medical attention.

The Command's spokesman, said the Police Commissioner, who had visited the injured police officers in the hospital will soon visit the family house of the deceased ASP to sympathise with them.