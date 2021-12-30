Liberia: APM Terminals Liberia Share Love On Christmas Day

APM Terminals Liberia has donated to two hospitals in Monrovia to mark the Yuletide (Christmas Festival).

The John F. Kennedy and Redemption Memorial Hospitals were health facilities where close to 200 new mothers at the maternity wards received branded gift bags containing assorted baby items including diapers/pampers, baby wipes, baby soap, feeding bottles, towels, caps, and bibs.

The donation exercise according to APM Terminals, is a part of its corporate social initiative program led by the women of the company to mark the Christmas occasion and to extend love to women who had successfully gone through the labour of child delivery.

Being a vibrant arm of the APMT workforce, female staff have been leading some of APMT's social initiative activities in the year culminating in the donation to mothers at the two hospitals on Christmas Day.

Commenting on the rationale behind the gesture, Eva Dobor-Sonpon, Women's Chair of the Workers Union said the donation is APMT's own way of celebrating Christmas with the rest of Liberia.

She said the company chose to support new mothers because of the strategic importance of maternal health and the role that women play in general.

"We couldn't have thought of any better way to celebrate Christmas than to fete with these mothers. One of our key aims as a company is to support women and children and so when we get the opportunity we demonstrate this," Madam Dobor-Sonpon said.

"We know the role mothers play both socially and economically and we did this to congratulate all new mothers and indeed all women of Liberia not only for their social role but also their economic role in helping the Liberia economy to thrive. We wish all women a Merry Christmas and a happy new year" she added.

An elated group of new mothers at both hospitals could not hide their joy at this gesture and thanked APMT for this gesture.

Hospital Administrator at JFK Memorial Hospital, Laurene Hawa Nyenpan who spoke on their behalf said the gesture is a strong demonstration of love and will go a long way to support these women in catering for their new babies.

Female staff of APM Terminals Liberia has with this gesture, further underscored APMT's commitment to its values of care, respect and love for the community.