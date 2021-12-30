Liberia: Court Halts Choir's Plan to Disrupt Church Activities

Civil Law Court "B" Judge Scheaplor R. Dunbar has placed a preliminary injunction against fourteen choir members of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World (PAW) who had planned to disrupt the Church's activities.

Judge Dunbar ordered the choir members to stop all action(s) planned against Bishop Leo M. Simpson, Overseer of the Church, pending the determination of the Bishop's petition filed before the court.

"You are hereby ordered to stop all action(s) planned against the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World (PAW) by the Choirs (respondents) pending the determination of the Bishop's (petitioner's) petition in the proceedings," the court order said.

According to the Writ, the choir members concerned are Teranzo Sebo, J. Torbor Nyemah, Annie Russel, Victoria Moore, Margaret Nagbe, Elizabeth Dixon, Cece D. Wesseh, Esther Kofa, Evely T. Teah, Mary Dorkpoh among others.

It further commended the Sheriff of the Court to issue a notice of Preliminary Injunction and Temporary Restraining Order to prohibit the respondents' planned disruption of the Church's activities.

Meanwhile, the Judge has ordered the Choir members to file their answer or appear in court, warning that should they fail to appear, a judgment by default will be rendered against them.