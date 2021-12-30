Liberia: Ignatius Crowned As Best Coach

-In All Universities Tournament

The Head Coach of Smythe College, Ignatius M. Jallah, is crowned Best Coach in the Spark Group of Companies All Universities Tournament, after guarding the college team to become champions.

Coach Jallah, who is also a student of the College, was on top of his game with tactics, technique, and composure in making sure his team took the championship after defeating top-notched institutions.

In the first game, the coach masterminded a 1-0 win to send his side to the semi-final against former national team players George Gebro and Oliver Makor's AME Zion University.

With all the big names, including some highly rated first and second division players, Coach Ignatius stood firm and defeated them 1-0 with the lone strike coming in the 78th minute through Striker Dickson Zorh, sending Smythe to the grand finale against tournament favorite and defending champions, Stella Maris Polytechnic.

In the final match played on December 10, 2021, at the Blue Field in Central Monrovia, the former Liberia Eagles, Green Pasture and Jubilee's danger winger turned-coach, Ignatius famously and conveniently defeated her counterparts 2-0 to give the Institute its first football trophy, with Striker Kollie Flomo scoring a brace.

Receiving the championship at the awards night on December 22, 2021, at the Destiny Entrainment Club on Capitol Bye-pass, Coach Ignatius lauded Smythe College for reposing trust in him to lead such a vibrant institute as Head Coach and Assistant Sports Director.

Coach IG, as he fondly called, said the institution sports department, the student populace, players, and the technical bench all deserve the award, noting "Without their efforts, I won't have achieved this legacy.

He also dedicates the award to two other persons for their frantic efforts in making sure he reaches the zenith in his coaching career.

Coach Jallah names Mr. Akosa Ike and Thierry D. Cole, as his role models, as the latter sponsored him for his first coaching course under FIFA representative to Liberia, Jon Dan Pearson in 2017.