Somalia: Galmudug President Meets UK Ambassador Over Elections

30 December 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Galmudug state president Ahmed Abdikadir Qoorqoor has held talks with the UK ambassador to Somalia, Kate Foster in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

According to Qoorqoor, he discussed the latest developments in Mogadishu and the completion of the ongoing elections with the UK ambassador to Somalia.

"I was pleased to have a meeting with the ambassador of the UK in Somalia, Kate Foster this afternoon in Mogadishu. We discussed the latest events in Mogadishu and elections," Qoorqoor said.

"We noted the urgent need to finalize elections as the only viable solution for Somalia." he added,

On Monday, the Africa Bureau of the United States State Department warned that Washington was "prepared to act against those who obstruct Somalia's path to peace".

"The attempted suspension of Mohamed Hussein Roble is alarming & we support his efforts for rapid & credible elections. All parties must desist from escalatory actions & statements," it said on Twitter.

Somalia has delayed elections since November 1 and was supposed to be completed by December 24.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X