Somalia: Galmudug President Meets UK Ambassador Over Elections

Galmudug state president Ahmed Abdikadir Qoorqoor has held talks with the UK ambassador to Somalia, Kate Foster in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

According to Qoorqoor, he discussed the latest developments in Mogadishu and the completion of the ongoing elections with the UK ambassador to Somalia.

"I was pleased to have a meeting with the ambassador of the UK in Somalia, Kate Foster this afternoon in Mogadishu. We discussed the latest events in Mogadishu and elections," Qoorqoor said.

"We noted the urgent need to finalize elections as the only viable solution for Somalia." he added,

On Monday, the Africa Bureau of the United States State Department warned that Washington was "prepared to act against those who obstruct Somalia's path to peace".

"The attempted suspension of Mohamed Hussein Roble is alarming & we support his efforts for rapid & credible elections. All parties must desist from escalatory actions & statements," it said on Twitter.

Somalia has delayed elections since November 1 and was supposed to be completed by December 24.