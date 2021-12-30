Tanzania: Goods, Services Imports Up

THE imports of goods and services rose to 10,791.0 million US dollars during the year ending October from 9,417.5 million US dollars in the corresponding period last year with the increase notable in all goods import categories.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Monthly Economic Review for November, the oil imports increased by 28.4 per cent to 1,815.5 million US dollars on account of volume and price effects. Services payments increased to 1,496.6 million US dollars from 1,415.3 million US dollars in the year ending October last year. Freight payment - a major component of transport increased consistent with the rise in import bills.

On monthly basis, services payments increased to 161.5 million US dollars in October from 101.9 million US dollars in a similar period last year owing to a rise in transport payments, particularly freight. The primary income account deficit narrowed to 866.2 million US dollars in the year ending October from 923.0 million US dollars in the corresponding period last year due to a decline in income payments abroad.

On a monthly basis, the primary income account deficit was 78.1 million US dollars in October, higher than 64.5 million US dollars recorded in October last year.

Secondary income account surplus increased to 511.4 million US dollars in the year ending October, from 451.3 million US dollars in the corresponding period last year due to a rise in private sector transfers. A surplus of 38.3 million US dollars was recorded in October compared with 26.4 million US dollars in the corresponding period last year.