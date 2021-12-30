Tanzania: Goods, Services Imports Up

29 December 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE imports of goods and services rose to 10,791.0 million US dollars during the year ending October from 9,417.5 million US dollars in the corresponding period last year with the increase notable in all goods import categories.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Monthly Economic Review for November, the oil imports increased by 28.4 per cent to 1,815.5 million US dollars on account of volume and price effects. Services payments increased to 1,496.6 million US dollars from 1,415.3 million US dollars in the year ending October last year. Freight payment - a major component of transport increased consistent with the rise in import bills.

On monthly basis, services payments increased to 161.5 million US dollars in October from 101.9 million US dollars in a similar period last year owing to a rise in transport payments, particularly freight. The primary income account deficit narrowed to 866.2 million US dollars in the year ending October from 923.0 million US dollars in the corresponding period last year due to a decline in income payments abroad.

On a monthly basis, the primary income account deficit was 78.1 million US dollars in October, higher than 64.5 million US dollars recorded in October last year.

Secondary income account surplus increased to 511.4 million US dollars in the year ending October, from 451.3 million US dollars in the corresponding period last year due to a rise in private sector transfers. A surplus of 38.3 million US dollars was recorded in October compared with 26.4 million US dollars in the corresponding period last year.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X