Tanzania: Judiciary Eulogises Fallen Bishop Mwenisongole

THE departed former Bishop of the Tanzania Assemblies of God Church (TAG), Prof Ranwel Mwenisongole played a pivotal role to ensure justice is administered to all Tanzanians from different faiths.

This was said by the Chief Court Administrator, Prof Elisante Ole Gabriel during a national requiem mass for the departed bishop which took place at the City Christian Center (CCC) in Upanga, Dar es Salaam.

"Tanzania's judicial system is working closely with religious leaders from all faiths, to ensure that the justice chain from all involved organs is working properly. The late Bishop Mwenisongole is among leaders who contributed greatly to ensure that there is justice in the country," he said.

Prof Ole Gabriel, who was among the top senior government officers at the funeral mass, said that the departed bishop always ensured that there is access to rights and justice through advising well the justice system. Bishop Mwanisongole died at his home in Dar es Salaam at the dawn of Christmas day, December 25, 2021.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan was among leaders who expressed sadness at the news of the death of the former Archbishop of TAG. "My condolence to the family, Archbishop Dr Barnabas Mtokambali, all TAG members, relatives and friends. May God rest his soul in peace, Amen," wrote President Samia on her Twitter account on Sunday.

Other condolences to the TAG church came from Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera, who was also once a religious leader before joining politics. Bishop Mtokambali expressed his gratitude to the fourth phase President Jakaya Kikwete for calling him in person to console him, relatives and the church following the death of Bishop Mwenisongole.

Dr Mtokambali hailed the departed clergy as a true man of God, whose contribution to the church development has left an indelible mark in the church's development and evangelization. "For his years as the TAG bishop, through the role, he assumed from 1992 to 2008, he helped in transforming the church to an institution with the construction of pastors' offices and a headquarters' premises in Ubungo District, Dar es Salaam Region," he said.

Other transformations, according to him, include establishing new churches, promoting moral life, and promoting peace in the country.