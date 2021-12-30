Tanzania: Covid-19 Response Classrooms Construction Ready in Babati

BABATI District in Manyara Region has completed the construction of 18 classrooms, which is part of the Tanzania Covid-19 Socioeconomic Response Plan (TCRP).

Speaking while handing over the project on Wednesday, Babati Acting District Executive Director (DED), Faustine Masunga said his office had received 778m/- for vaccination campaigns and improvement of the education sector. The construction of the classrooms is said to have cost 379m/-, according to Mr Masunga.

"This will go in ensuring the classes are not congested, and that the students are learning in a comfortable and conducive environment," he explained. The Acting DED was however quick to single out a number of challenges that marred the construction of the new classrooms. They include shortage and delay in material supply, according to Mr Masunga.

In his rejoinder, the area District Commissioner, Lazaro Twange commended the District Council for teaming up with ward councilors to complete the task before December 31 this year. "You've done a really commendable job in ensuring that the task is completed before the government's strict deadline, keep up the good work," said the DC.

Authorities in the country are implementing a comprehensive response TCRP to mitigate the health and socioeconomic effects of the pandemic. The macroeconomic outlook depends on its successful implementation, but downside risks remain. TCRP encompasses the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan, an outline of the country's agenda of vaccinating 20 per cent of the population with COVAX.