South Africa: Traffic Law Enforcement Intensifies Road Safety Operations

30 December 2021
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Traffic authorities are gearing up to intensify law enforcement to deal with lawlessness during New Year's Eve festivities and the increased traffic volumes as holidays come to an end.

In a statement on Thursday, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said drunk driving operations will be scaled up in cities, towns and townships to prevent unnecessary loss of life.

"More than 970 900 vehicles have been stopped and checked at 455 roadblocks nationwide since the start of the December holidays," RTMC said.

A total of 2 565 unroadworthy vehicles were discontinued and 2 562 were impounded.

More than 4013 motorists were arrested for drunken driving, excessive speeding and driving without driving licences, among others.

"Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution during this period because of heavy rainfalls in many parts of the country.

"Drivers must reduce speed, increase the following distance between their vehicles and put the headlights on when driving in wet and rainy conditions.

"All vehicle occupants must have their safety belts on all the time. Night time travel must be avoided as this is the time when most fatal crashes occur," RTMC said.

Motorists have been reminded to avoid using regional roads wherever possible as parts of these roads are not in a good state.

Traffic volumes are expected to increase to between 1 500 and 2 000 vehicles an hour when holidaymakers return on 2 January 2022.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

