Southern Africa: Mozambican President Visits Rwandan Forces in Cabo Delgado

Mozambican President Fillipe Nyusi, on Wednesday, December 29, visited Rwandan and SADC forces that are helping his country fight Islamic State linked terrorists in the Cabo Delgado Province.

Accompanied by Major General Cristovão Artur Chume, Mozambique's Minister of Defence, Nyusi was briefed on the security situation in the province by Brigadier General Vidigal, the acting Mozambique Armed Forces (FADM) Army Commander.

He met with representatives of the forces from Mozambique, Rwanda and SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), thanked them for the good work done in fighting terrorists and requested them to continue intensifying military operations in the districts of Macomia, Mocimboa da Praia, Nangade Mueda and Ibo island - according to a statement issued by Rwanda's Ministry of Defence.

"He thanked President of Rwanda and all Rwandans to have accepted to send their sons in operations against terrorists and added that their sacrifice will never be forgotten," read the statement.

It added: "He further thanked SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) which was represented by Bostwana Special Forces; for the operations conducted in the district they covered. He commended South Africa, Tanzania and Lesotho Forces for their support to provide water, food and reconstruction of shelters to the people in districts they operate in. He called for more vigilance in Macomia district where insurgents continue to cause insecurity."

Nyusi also requested the Mozambican forces to learn through the forces that came to support them "because the partners will not remain forever in Mozambique."

In July, at the request of the government of Mozambique, Rwanda deployed a 1,000-person contingent of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and the Rwanda National Police (RNP) to Cabo Delgado, a Mozambican province that was being seriously affected by terrorism and insecurity.

Since then, working together with the Mozambican forces, the RDF has successfully fought against the insurgents, eliminating them from key territories of the province.

Meanwhile, in a state-of-the-nation address he made this week, President Paul Kagame said that continental and regional integration remains at the forefront of Rwanda's agenda, citing the country's endeavours to help address security challenges in the Central African Republic and Mozambique.