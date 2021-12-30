Algeria: President Tebboune Signs Finance Law 2022

30 December 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, minister of the National Defense Abdelmadjid Tebboune signed on Thursday, in Algiers, the finance law 2022.

The Head of State signed the finance law 2022 at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, in the presence of the State's top officials and the government's members.

The macro-economic framework retained for 2022 banks on a reference price of crude oil at USD45 dollars a barrel and a market price of USD50 a barrel, an economic growth of 3.3%, a non-hydrocarbon growth of 3.7% and an inflation rate of 3.7%.

The finance law 2022 banks on hydrocarbon exports reaching USD27.9 billion and USD31.8 billion of imports.

In terms of budget, the law provides for receipts of DZD5,683.22 and budget expenses of DZD9,858.4.

It notably provides for several measures to support investment in several sectors, an overall overhaul of the total income tax (IRG) and the creation of a national compensation mechanism for the needy households.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X