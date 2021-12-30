Nigeria: Vks Group Receives Another Award for Its Contribution to Nigeria's Development

press release

VKS Group, on Friday in Uyo, received one of the most coveted media awards at the 2021 edition of Press Week of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Akwa Ibom State Council.

The award - Award of Excellence on meritorious service to the growth of Infrastructure Development in Nigeria - is designed to celebrate persons and organisations who have not only excelled in their fields of endeavour but have contributed to the infrastructure development in the country, including roads and other physical infrastructure.

The VKS Group, a Turkish business group based in Akwa Ibom State, has as its subsidiaries VKS Nigeria Construction Limited, Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing Company and Kings Flour Mill.

Besides their contributions to the economic development in Akwa Ibom and Nigeria, the VKS Group is renowned for its consistent support to businesses and groups, including the NUJ, in Akwa Ibom.

The award bestowed on VKS Group by NUJ is the third media award conferred on it in 2021.

In April 2021, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of VKS Group, Onur Kumral was honoured by the Guardian Newspaper among Nigeria's 100 most proactive, result-driven CEOs in 2020.

A month later, he emerged the Chief Executive Officer of the year 2020 as bestowed by Daily Independent Newspaper.

In his reaction, Onur Kumral, MD/CEO of VKS Group, said a coveted award especially the one coming from an organisation like the NUJ is not given freely, they are earned.

Mr Kumral noted that the performance of VKS Group and its contributions to the growth of general infrastructure in the country is a result of the team effort of VKS staff.

The VKS CEO assured that with the award, his organisation is poised to continue supporting the growth of infrastructure in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria and beyond. He disclosed that the organisation has plans to facilitate media training for journalists.

"We in VKS Group understand that with such honour comes higher responsibilities.

"What this means is that we will need to consolidate these gains, double our efforts and ensure that not only do we remain ambassadors of this honour next year, we must strive to win even more through our works," Mr Kumral said.