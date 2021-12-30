Rwanda Records Over 2000 Daily Covid Cases, Eases Booster Jab Requirement

30 December 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

Rwanda on Wednesday recorded more than 2,000 positive cases of coronavirus.

According to daily updates released by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday, December 29, out of 22,797 Covid-29 tests conducted, on a positivity rate of 9 .1 per cent, 2,083 tests were positive.

It also indicated that 1,939 people who tested positive were symptomatic while 144 were asymptomatic.

However, the country recorded zero deaths while five of 47 hospitalised people are in critical condition.

The numbers of Covid-19 positive cases continue to surge despite the sustained mass vaccination. This has forced the government to further tighten safety measures and introduce booster shots targeting all eligible adults.

Initially, the booster shot was administered six months after one received the second dose or the only one dose of Johnson and Johnson vaccine but on December 29, the ministry announced that henceforth, it will be administered three months after the second dose.

With the rapid spread of Omicron variant, even among vaccinated people, Rwandans are encouraged to get the booster shot at the nearest health centre or vaccination site, the ministry said.

As of December 29, statistics from the ministry showed that 7,650,176 have received the first dose, and 5,467,913 received the second one while 147,264 got their booster shot.

To curb the spread, the government has recently put in place strict measures such as prohibiting parties and celebrations, and a mandatory full vaccination certificate as a ticket of entrance to various public places, among others.

