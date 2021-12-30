Rwanda: Guinea-Rwanda Friendly Postponed to January 3

The friendly match between the Syli Nationale of Guinea and Rwanda's Amavubi, which was scheduled for Saturday, January 2, 2022, has been postponed to Sunday, January 3.

The game is a preparatory outing by the Guineans ahead of the impending Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon where they are in Group B with Senegal, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

In an official statement released on Wednesday, the Guinean Football Federation confirmed the change of date for the friendly with Amavubi and also outlined their training routine.

"The friendly game between Guinea and Rwanda, which was set for January 02, 2022 is postponed to January 03, 2022, at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali at 15:00 GMT. The group will train on Thursday, December 30, in the morning and in the evening," reads part of the statement.

The Syli Nationale will be hoping to go all out during the rescheduled 2021 AFCON finals tournament as they have never won the competition in their history.