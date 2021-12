Sudanese Security Forces Fire Tear Gas At Anti-Coup Protesters

Demonstrators take to the streets in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum on April 11, 2019 (File photo).

Pro-democracy demonstrators braved tear gas, a communications shutdown and blocked roads in the capital to demand an end to military rule.

Sudanese security forces fired teargas at anti-coup protesters in the capital, Khartoum, on Thursday.

Demonstrators came close to the presidential palace, currently the headquarters of the military chief, General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, before they were met by a heavy security presence.

According to eyewitnesses, similar scenes played out elsewhere in Sudan.

The government sealed off large parts of Khartoum and shut down the internet and other communications services.

Shipping containers were used to block the bridges over the Nile that connect Khartoum with the northern suburbs and the city of Omdurman.

Over the weekend, the bridges were similarly blocked during protests involving tens of thousands of people.

Why are there protests?

Pro-democracy activists have been able to maintain momentum on the streets for their movement against the October 25 coup.

On that day, the military deposed civilian Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. Forces held him under house arrest for weeks.

In November, the US sealed a partnership deal with Hamdok. It saw him reinstated with elections promised for 2023, though his credibility took a blow in the process.

Critics assert that the deal was a present for the military and provided the veneer of legitimacy to the coup.

Protesters are calling for a return to civilian rule.

Sudan still lacks a functioning state.

What has happened during the protests?

The Independent Doctors Committee charges that Sudanese security forces have caused 48 deaths in their efforts to squash the protests.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Conflict Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The UN said at least 13 women and girls were raped during protests on December 19. Activists have also condemned the sexual violence that day.

How has the international community reacted?

The US embassy has called on Khartoum to exercise restraint ahead of the protests.

In a statement, the embassy said it "reiterates its support for peaceful expression of democratic aspiration, and the need to respect and protect individuals exercising free speech."

The Americans also asked "authorities to refrain from employing arbitrary detention."

Much international aid was cut following the coup and has yet to resume in earnest.

Major aid organizations see even a semifunctioning state as a requisite for the resumption of funds and services.

lo,ar/rt (AFP, Reuters)