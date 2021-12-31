Zimbabwe: Dzimbahwe Arts Exhibition Closes 2021

Today, the sun sets on 2021 and as the silhouette western horizon signals the end of 12 difficult moons in the arts industry we should cherish the little we had under the ruse of Covid-19.

Day after day and indeed moon after moon Covid-19 continued to throttle the arts industry but it survived through amazing resilience and the pieces of art produced in 2021, speak a lot to the survival of the industry.

Dzimbahwe Arts and Cultural Heritage Hub recently capped the year with a splendid arts exhibition, whose intentions were to send a very clear message that Covid-19 affected the industry but did not kill it.

The exhibition that breathed life to New Marimba, a plush suburb in Harare surrounded by high density areas, attracted many young artistes and brought in depth of character of the industry. It was befitting as a year ender.

But the most important person in the entire exhibition is veteran sculptor Samson Kuvenguhwa, who provided the venue and the advice as an elder. Samson's footprints in the sculpture industry is all over the world, even in yonder German and because of his presence the exhibition would never fail. Indeed it not fail!

One exciting aspect is that the young artistes are bringing in new dimension and are fusing original art with modern vision-aiding technology.

Held under the themes Activism, Cultural Heritage as a New Local Approach to Peace Building, the exhibition affixed memories of the olden days, the pre-Covid-19 days, where the country was awash with exhibitions.

Founder and director of the organisation Sarah Kuvenguhwa, had to go through serious organisational issue as presented by the whole Covid-19, infections, spread and containment matrix.

"It was a difficult time but we had to do it. Peace is a harbinger to everything good: it is harbinger to national development. So it was critical for us to bring national peace and stability through art.

"Our art speaks for itself. It is about love. It is about peace. It is about harmony. It is about culture. It is about linking the past and the future. It is about unity.

"Even our sitting arrangement spokes volumes about our intentions. We sat is a circle which means we confronted our everything together, no back biting. It means we are one and there is no room to hide by corners or corridors. National peace was the main theme of our exhibition," said Kuvenguhwa.

Aic Berlin, European Forum and Robert Bosch Alumni sponsored the exhibition.

Zimbabwean born Norah Chirikure came all way from German to support the exhibition. She a member of Aic Berlin but stays in German.

Also in the mix were Sarah herself, her brother Aaron Kuvenguhwa, a prominent environment artiste who depicts relationship between environment and culture artwork.

Actor Rumbi Sibanda came out firing from all cylinders with a poem for the exhibition.

Thabo from Bulawayo he used charcoal, tree bark and sticks and came up with amazing pieces.

Then there was Fortune Kuvenguhwa who recycles palm leaves into cultural art.

Angeline Mhuka a Chinhoyi University Fine art and animation student whose art is as complex as it is fascinating.

"My art piece comprises of traditional musical instruments found in Africa and mainly in Zimbabwe.

"These musical instruments are the basis of Zimbabwe's cultural or national identity that changes between generations or passed on to other generations

"In the art piece there is a (hosho) hand rattles (magabvu) leg rattles, (mbira) strumming piano and (ngoma) the drum.

"The musical instruments in my art piece help towards the goal of bringing people together regardless of their differences be it their culture, race or tribe and make them feel the same and help them feel less alone strengthening bonds.

"These traditional musical instruments are part of our heritage which enables us to give more happiness than the human voice alone and prompts people in every culture around the world to dance and express how they feel with movement.

"Traditional musical instruments give exposure to new audiences and generations for people to find a way to learn about different cultures that might not have happened if it wasn't for musical instruments," she said.

If the truth be told, this was one of the finest exhibitions.