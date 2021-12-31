Nigeria: Kogi Gets New Police Commissioner

30 December 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Jeremiah

The inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the immediate posting of CP Edward Egbuka to Kogi State command as the new commissioner of police (CP) in- charge of the state.

The posting followed the redeployment of CP Idrisu Dauda to the Force Headquarters Abuja for other national engagements.

The new commissioner of police, CP Egbuka, who was until this deployment the Commissioner of Police in charge of Communications at the Force Headquarters, was elisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1988.

He holds a BSc (Hons) in History and International Relations from the University of Calabar and a Law Degree from the Rivers State University of Science and Technology.

Force PRO, CP Frank Mba, said the new Kogi CP is an astute law enforcement officer with international peacekeeping experience and a member of the prestigious International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

CP Egbuka has also attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria and has served in various capacities within the Force.

He was the immediate-past Commissioner of Police in charge of Plateau State police command.

