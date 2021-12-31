Nigeria: Bayelsa - Gov Diri Signs N314.4bn 2022 Budget Into Law

Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Thursday, signed into law the state's 2022 Appropriation Bill, which was earlier passed by the House of Assembly.

Diri, while assented to the bill at his office in Government House, Yenagoa, expressed happiness that the budget was speedily passed by the assembly within the 2021 fiscal year.

The governor had in October presented to the assembly the bill tagged "Budget of Sustainable Growth" of N310,717,608,362.

He said that his administration was working towards moving away from dependence on federal allocations by improving the state's internally generated revenue.

He charged those entrusted with the responsibility of collecting revenue to do more to increase the state's revenue profile from one billion naira to N1.5 billion monthly.

He said: "The budget was laid on the floor of the house on October 20, 2021. It went through the legislative processes of lawmaking. It has gone through the scrutiny of the eagle eyes of the legislators and I'm happy that I have given my assent to this bill this 30th day of December 2021.