Nigeria: Lagos Theatre Launches Creative Club for Igando Residents

31 December 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christiana T. Alabi

Lagos Theatre Igando has launched a creative club called 'Lagos Theatre Igando Creative Club' for residents of the area in Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The initiative is aimed at discovering and nurturing creative talents among youngsters in the area.

Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf who spoke at the launch of the Club, commended the initiative, stating that the occasion marked the beginning of a creative career for teenagers and children in and around the Alimosho area.

