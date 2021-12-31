Nigeria: Buhari Should Declare State of Emergency in Edo - APC

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency in the state due to what it described as collapse of governance under Governor Godwin Obaseki.

But in a swift response, the ruling party in the state, the People's Democratic Party (PDP), said the APC wants to get through "the barrel of gun what they could not get through the ballot."

Addressing newsmen in Benin City, the Edo State capital, yesterday, APC state chairman, Col David Imuse (rtd), said the call became necessary having allegedly emasculated the judiciary and crippled the legislature in the affairs of governance in the state.

"Governor Obaseki, though democratically elected, is functioning as the Sole Administrator of Edo State, and with his word as law. He is the lawmaker, the judge and the prison put together. Edo is the only state in Nigeria today without a functional legislature," the APC said.

The APC alleged that the governor has refused to conduct local government elections in the state and daily interfered with the local government councils' statutory allocations.

Responding, the state Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nekhikarw, said the APC wanted to "get through the barrel of gun what they could not get through the ballot."

On his part, the state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Barr. Andrew Emwanta, said the state of emergency should be more appropriately directed to the federal government under which Nigerians' lives are slaughtered and maimed daily.

"We are not surprised by this outburst. Hence, we advise the public to be wary of the antics of the APC and their baseless propaganda" he said.