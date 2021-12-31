Nigeria: Council Launches War Against Drug Peddlers in Kogi

The Acting Chairperson of Okene LGA of Kogi State, Aliyu Bilkisu Avosuahi, said the Council has commenced enforcement of War Against Drug Abuse and Criminality (WADAC) to stem the menace of illicit drug business ravaging the area.

Avosuahi, who disclosed this yesterday in Okene, said the menace of drug abuse has become a "ravaging pandemic" in Okene and the council cannot fold its arms to watch the business thrive.

She promised to partner with NDLEA to sensitise the people and take the battle of illicit drug users, marketers and traffickers to every nook and cranny for effective results.