Rwanda: Bugesera Striker Muniru Not Perturbed By Lack of Playing Time

Abdul Muniru has insisted that he is not frustrated by not having enough playing time at Rwanda premier league side Bugesera FC.

The burly forward joined the Nyamata-based club from Mukura in September and has already netted three goals despite appearing in only five out of eleven games his team has played so far.

Muniru admitted that things are tough but he is looking forward to getting adequate minutes on the field as he hopes to bang in more goals.

"Personally, the season is not that easy for me but I hope everything is going to be good with time as the competition progresses." Muniru told Weekend Sport.

"I have not been playing regularly but I make sure any minutes I get count. As we used to say, God's time is the best and I know soon I will get ample playing time."

The talented attacker further revealed that he has his eyes fixed on the league's top-scorer award and he will continue to work towards the target.

"My goal is to become the top-scorer this season and I am putting in effort to make the dream a reality."