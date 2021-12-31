Tunisia: 'Green Tunisia' Urges Air Analysis After Fire in M'saken Warehouse

Tunis/Tunisia — The Network "Green Tunisia", on Thursday, called on the Ministry of Environment to quickly proceed with the analysis of air in the warehouse containing Italian waste, located in Mourredine, M'saken delegation (Governorate of Sousse), following the fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon.

The Network "Green Tunisia", again, requested the publication of the results of analysis, while mentioning the protocols adopted and chemicals detected, in particular, dioxins and furan.

It expressed surprise at the outbreak of a fire in the warehouse, which has so far destroyed an area of 4 thousand m2.

This warehouse is under the supervision of the Tunisian customs, it noted, recalling that it has continued since the beginning of the crisis, to draw the attention of the authorities concerned on the seriousness of the storage of these wastes at the port of Sousse and the warehouse of the importing company.

The network has described the waste as a time bomb and called on the authorities concerned to treat this case with more transparency at the judicial, administrative and diplomatic levels.

The prosecutor at the Court of First Instance of Sousse-1, on Wednesday, ordered initiating an investigation into the fire that broke out in this warehouse.