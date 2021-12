Tunis/Tunisia — Four more infection cases with the coronavirus were detected in kef governorate, the Local Health Directorate announced on Thursday.

Two of these cases were reported in Kef City, one in Dahmani and one in Sers.

The caseload in the governorate has therefore risen to 19,709, including 19,690 recoveries and 700 fatalities, according to the same source.

There are currently 19 patients with the virus in Kef, of whom two are under intensive care.