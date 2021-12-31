Tunisia: Nabeul - Programme to Select and Finance 12 Innovative Projects

Tunis/Tunisia — The Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) of Cap Bon has launched, in cooperation with the National Agency for the Promotion of Scientific Research (ANPR), a programme to select 12 innovative project ideas that will receive funding of 30, 20 and 10 thousand euros.

The programme is part of the European Union-funded project "Incubators for Innovation and Technology Transfer in the Mediterranean" (INTECMED) which aims to strengthen the links between research and the socio-economic environment in four Mediterranean countries, namely Tunisia, Greece, Spain and Egypt.

The applications remain admissible until January 31, 2022 and concern all carriers of innovative project ideas from different regions of the country, those who aspire to launch new services or products in the sectors of food industries and crafts.

The entrepreneurs whose projects are selected will benefit from a coaching and mentoring programme over a period of 6 months, from March to August 2022, as well as a training session aimed at developing their capacities in business, finance, sales, marketing, product development and jurisdiction.