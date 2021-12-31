Eritrea: Veteran Freedom Fighter Romodan Mohammed-Nur Passes Away

30 December 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Veteran freedom fighter and one of the pioneers and prominent leaders of the Eritrean Liberation struggle, Mr. Romodan Mohammed Nur has passed away at the age of 83 due to illness.

Veteran fighter Romodan joined the Eritrean Liberation Front (ELF) in 1964 and was Commissioner of the Fourth Department in the early years of the liberation struggle. Mr. Romodan was one of the founders of the Eritrean People's Liberation Front (EPLF).

Veteran fighter Romodan was elected as the Secretary of the EPLF in its first Congress.

After Independence, Mr. Romodan served his nation and people as Governor of the Northern Red Sea Region and Minister of Justice.

Veteran freedom fighter Romodan Mohammed Nur is survived by his six children.

Expressing deep sorrow of the passing away of veteran fighter Romodan Mohammed Nur, the Government of Eritrea and the PFDJ express condolences to the Eritrean people, families, and friends.

The funeral service of veteran fighter Romodan Mohammed Nur will be announced.

