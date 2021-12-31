Tunisia: Hammamet to Host 2nd African Beach Games in 2023

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) Mustapha Berraf held Thursday a video conference meeting with members of ANOCA's executive committee to discuss the 2022 African Youth Games and the 2023 African Beach Games.

Berraf briefed the executive committee members about his contacts with Tunisian and Egyptian authorities and their national olympic commitees as well as about progress in preparations for these events.

He also asserted the commitment of the Tunisian and Egyptian governments to provide the best conditions for the successful holding of these major African sport events.

President of the Tunisian National Olympic Committee (French: CNOT) Mehrez Boussayene and Secretary-General of the Egyptian Olympic Committee (EOC) Sherif El-Erian confirmed the final and official agreement reached by their governments to host these games. They also reiterated the full support lent by Tunisia and Egypt to the African and international Olympic and sporting movement.

Members of the ANOCA's executive committee, who attended the video conference meeting, officially confirmed the organisation of the 4th African Youth Games in Cairo (Egypt) and the 2nd African Beach Games in Hammamet (Tunisia).

The African Youth Games bring together 4,500 participants, while about 1,200 athletes are expected at the African Beach Games, all of whom represent 54 African olympic committees.