Tanzania: RC Demands Quality, Value for Money in Water Projects

TANGA Regional Commissioner (RC), Adam Malima has called on local contractors who have been awarded the tender for the execution of water projects in the region to demonstrate their ability by observing quality and value for money.

The RC made the remarks on Wednesday during the signing of 16 water contracts worth 8.2bn/-which will be implemented in seven districts under the supervision of the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA) He ordered the contractors to execute the projects without delays and observe the required standards because they have been trusted by the government.

Malima also told them to make sure that the projects become better and will address the shortage of water to the citizens especially in rural areas where there is an acute shortage of the precious liquid.

"I don't expect any delays in execution of these projects ... I want the projects to be completed by June next year so that wananchi can start accessing water services," he stressed. On her part, RUWASA Regional Manager, Upendo Lugongo said the projects will increase water supply from 3.9 per cent to 64.1 percent across the region.

Ms Lugongo said the projects will benefit 95,043 people, with a total of 235 water points planned to be built in seven districts within the region. The districts that will benefit from the project are Pangani with three projects, Korogwe with four projects, Lushoto with two projects, Kilindi with three projects, Mkinga with two projects, Muheza with one project and Handeni one project, "