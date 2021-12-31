Tanzania: Man in Trouble Over Bush Meat Possession

A SUSPECTED poacher has been arrested for illegal possession of bushmeat. Langidari Christopher Laizer was arrested on Wednesday at Meserani village, Kisongo division following a joint operation between the anti-poaching unit (KDU) and the regional police force.

The 22-year-old is alleged to have been found in possession of seven Thomson's gazelles' meat stashed in two polythene bags. According to a statement availed by the regional police force to the media yesterday afternoon, the suspect is currently being interrogated and is due to appear in court once the investigation is complete.

The regional police further appealed to members of the public to expose suspected poachers and those found illegally harvesting bushmeat in the protected areas. According to the Wildlife Conservation Act No. 5 of 2009, particularly sections 86(1)(2)(b) (ii), anyone found in possession of a government trophy is could spend three years or part ways with a heavy fine.

The regional Police Force has reassured of continued security but urged members of the public to remain vigilant as Arusha residents wait to usher in the New Year tomorrow. It further urged the general public to enjoy the festivities in a peaceful manner so as not to disrupt the tranquility of others.

"We advise people to enjoy responsibly during the festive season and avoid engaging in violence to ensure peaceful and crime-free holidays," read part of the statement. The Police Force said that security will be heightened in all places of worship, restaurants, and clubs, calling upon all members of the public to be vigilant particularly in places with a high concentration of people.

It was however categorical that only those with special permits will be allowed to light explosives and fireworks while ushering in the New Year. "Our officers will be in hand to assist motorists and are under firm instructions to arrest traffic offenders and promptly charge them in court," it added.