Tanzania: Barrick Implements Nemc Directive At North Mara

BARRICK'S North Mara Gold Mine yesterday announced to have achieved its objective of bringing the operation's tailings storage facility's (TSF) pond back within its permitted design capacity by the end of this year.

Speaking to different media houses' reporters in a meeting attended by village leaders from communities surrounding the mine, North Mara Goldmine (NMG) Manager, Apolinary Lyambiko further said Barrick made the commitment to the Tanzania government to work on the matter when it took over control of the mine from Acacia in September 2019.

"It was at a time when the country's National Environment Management Council (NEMC) closed down the TSF, and then holding significantly more water than it should. He noted that the company's Chief Operating Officer for Africa and the Middle East, Willem Jacobs, described the achievement of the target as a huge milestone for North Mara and its team, adding, "We made a herculean effort to bring the badly neglected TSF into line with the international best practice as well as Barrick's own tailings management standards."

Elaborating, the manager said Barrick spent over 65 million USD (approximately 150bn/-) on the project, further increasing water treatment at the plant's capacity 16-fold from 2.5 million litres per day to 40 million litres per day.

"The addition of a brine treatment plant has reduced the volume of salts in the effluent water, enabling it to be stored safely. North Mara will continue to monitor the TSF's performance and will engage regularly with the relevant authorities to ensure that its high standards are maintained. This includes the analysis of drinking water wells and surface water sources surrounding the mine," pointed out Mr Lyambiko.

Commenting Mr Jacob said: "When we took over the old Acacia assets in Tanzania, we formed a partnership with the government to oversee these mines. The real benefits of this partnership included shift resumption of operations at North Mara and the revitalization of the moribund Bulyanhulu, now both valuable members of the Barrick portfolio.

This latest development is further proof of our partnership philosophy's capacity to deliver real benefits and our commitment to caring for the welfare and environment of our host communities."

On his part, Matongo Village Community Manager, DaudiItembe on behalf of Kerende, Matongo, Nyamongo, Nyamwaga, Genkuru, Kewanja, and Nyangotoas some of the communities surrounding the mine praised Barrick's efforts in addressing the TSF challenge, saying: "After taking over from Acacia, our relations and co-existence has been cordial." "Previously in particular Matongo village, we had to bear with mine water discharges... but currently the water can be used to grow vegetables and even animals drink it," he added.

Making the same comment, Komarere village leader, Nyamaganya Manga said, "For instance, Gena pit is located right in the middle of residential areas and its water discharge used to affect us, but now with Barrick taking over from Acacia, the same water is treated and we use it in our farms as well as in fish farms."