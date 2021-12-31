Tanzania: President Mwinyi Names Charles Hilary New Director of Presidential Communications

Zanzibar President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council Dr. Hussein Mwinyi has appointed Charles Martin Hilary as Director of the Presidential Communications Directorate.

Hilary, an industrious media personality who had worked with the Azam Media and British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) as a producer, presenter, and football commentator replaces Abdul Van Mohamed.

Mohamed was appointed to the post on July 29, 2021.

A statement issued by the Chief Secretary of the Revolutionary Council Engineer Zena Said said Dr. Mwinyi has also appointed Yusuph Majid Nassor as the Director-General of the Zanzibar Bureau of Standards (ZBS).

The president also appointed Dr. Idrissa Muslim Hija as the new Chairman of the Zanzibar Land Transfer Board.