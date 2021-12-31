South African Sportswomen Shine in 2021

30 December 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

This year proved to be one filled with milestones for South African women's sports.

Despite the progress of South African women's national teams being restricted by Covid-19, 2021 was a monumental year for the constantly growing national teams.

Though hampered by Covid-19, women's sports made strides in 2021. The Proteas women are poised to make a splash at the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, while their Springbok counterparts will look to accumulate more experience at next year's World Cup after a 2021 tour of Europe, which pushed the team to its limits after months of inaction due to the pandemic.

Blooming Proteas women

Hilton Moreeng's team has steadily grown into one of South Africa's most successful and reliable national teams. In 2021, the team further boosted its credentials after a clean sweep of series victories in One-day Internationals (ODIs).

In January, they smacked Pakistan 3-0 on home soil. Then, two months later, they travelled to India, where they walloped the hosts 4-1 in another demonstration of the progress they've made since Moreeng took over in 2012.

In September, during their last piece of the action for 2021, Moreeng's team sealed another emphatic series. They also beat the West Indies women...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

