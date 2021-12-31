Malawi: Lands Minister Msukwa and Ashok Arrested in Corruption Investigations

30 December 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Duncan Mlanjira

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested Minister of Lands & Urban Development, Kezzie Msukwa and Ashok Kumar Sreedharan in relation to corruption and bribery investigation by the Bureau.

The warrant of arrest issued on Wednesday by the Chief Resident Magistrate says Msukwa "is reasonably suspected of having committed three counts of corrupt use of official powers contrary to section 25 (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act as read together with Section 34 of the Corrupt Practices Act".

Particulars of the offense are that between July and August 2021, in Lilongwe, Msukwa facilitated the sale of a land under his jurisdiction as Minister of Lands & Urban Development in Area 46 plot number 46/2057 to Sattar.

It is alleged the Minister was bribed with K4 million and a Mercedes Benz C Class for the advantage of Msukwa's associate Moses Kafunda.

Msukwa was also bribed K15 million by Ashok to buy land in Chipoka, Salima.

Ashok is also charged of facilitating a K4 million bribe to Msukwa to facilitate payment of duty at Malawi Revenue Authority for the Mercedes Benz C Class bought for the benefit of Moses Kafunda.

The ACB in collaboration with Britain's National Crimes Agency -- UK's anti-corruption authorities -- are investigating both Sattar and Ashok over allegations of corruption and bribery of "politically connected" persons in the Mutharika and Tonse administrations.

