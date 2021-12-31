Namibia: Long-Distance Runner Shokonawa Granted Bail

LONG-distance runner Gabriel Simon Shokonawa, was granted bail in the Ohangwena Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, said Kadhila Amoomo Legal Practitioners on their Facebook page.

Amoomo told The Namibian that Shokonawa was granted bail of N$2 000, and his case was postponed to 28 February 2022.

Shokonawa was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in July this year, at Oshikango in the Ohangwena region.

Shokonawa is the founder of Gabriel Simon Shokonawa Training Academy, which aims to uplift rural athletes.

He also represented Namibia in various international marathon championships in the past.