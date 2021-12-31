Namibia: Long-Distance Runner Shokonawa Granted Bail

30 December 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eino Vatileni

LONG-distance runner Gabriel Simon Shokonawa, was granted bail in the Ohangwena Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, said Kadhila Amoomo Legal Practitioners on their Facebook page.

Amoomo told The Namibian that Shokonawa was granted bail of N$2 000, and his case was postponed to 28 February 2022.

Shokonawa was arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in July this year, at Oshikango in the Ohangwena region.

Shokonawa is the founder of Gabriel Simon Shokonawa Training Academy, which aims to uplift rural athletes.

He also represented Namibia in various international marathon championships in the past.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X