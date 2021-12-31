Uganda: Shawn Mubiru - Former Villa CEO Appointed Professional Leagues' Manager

The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has announced the appointment of Shawn Mubiru as the new Professional Leagues' Manager (PLM).

Mubiru's appointment comes after he left his previous role as the Chief Executive Officer at SC Villa. He is expected to take up office on January 1, 2022, and will work under the FUFA Competitions Department.

The Professional Leagues' Manager role is a new one that has been created by the Football Association to 'oversee the growth of professional football' in the country.

The role is geared towards overseeing the professional culture in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League, StarTimes FUFA Big League and the FUFA Women Super League that are considered professional.

"In order to address the challenges and harness the opportunities, FUFA has recruited Mr Mubiru Shawn as the FUFA Professional Leagues' Manager effective 1st January 2022," FUFA explained in a statement.

"It is the objective of FUFA and its members to oversee the growth of professional football in Uganda,"

"FUFA has identified that there are opportunities and challenges within the dream to create a professional football industry in Uganda."

The FUFA Professional Leagues are; Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League and FUFA Women Super League."

"Although many persons were approached for this new position at FUFA, considering his expertise and experience, Shawn Mubiru has been recruited by head hunting."

"We believe he will add more value to the game and this specific area of the FUFA Professional Leagues," the statement continued.

The roles under the PLM include designing, install and implementing FUFA's strategy on Professional Leagues, undertaking FUFA licensing and clubs Pro Agenda, and also undertaking the implementation of the FUFA Community Clubs Programme.

He will also be tasked to engage and assist to design the long-term strategies of the professional clubs where none exists, evaluate and recommend changes to the long-term strategies of the professional clubs and design and implement the regulations for the issuance of the FUFA professional club certificate

Mubiru joins the intended professional dream at a time where the football structure is going through one of its most difficult and testing times, especially from a financial perspective.

The prevailing COVID-19 situation has brought most of the clubs to their knees financially while also the vice of game manipulation and match-fixing has taken the top leagues like a wildflower.

Licensing continues to be another hurdle for many of the clubs in the professional leagues as clubs continue to struggle to meet the minimum requirements for licensing.