Nigeria: Monarch Urges Subjects to Uphold Culture, Traditions

The Ona of Ogye chiefdom in Toto LGA of Nasarawa State, HRH Alhaji Mohammed Umar Azaki, has called on his subjects on the need to continue to uphold culture and traditions in the chiefdom.

Alhaji Azaki, who made the call at the celebration of the first edition of the annual cultural carnival organised by the Toto Development Association (TODA), on Wednesday, said the need to uphold culture and traditions became necessary, which he said, every ethnic group is easily identified and respected.

He regretted that since the advent of technologies across the world, the culture and traditions of the Egbira ethnic group are almost going into extinction.