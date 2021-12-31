Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Thirty-four patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central, Southern, Anseba, and Gash-Barka Regions.

Out of these, seventeen patients are from Quarantine Centers (2) and Testing Stations (15) in Asmara, Central Region. Nine patients are from Testing Stations in Mendefera (7) and Dubarwa (2); Southern Region. Seven patients are from Testing Stations in Keren (3), Elabered (2), and Adi-Tekelezan (2); Anseba Region. The last patient is from Testing Station in Barentu, Gash Barka Region.

On the other hand, twenty patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Central (17) and Southern Red Sea (3) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities. Sadly, 87 years old patient from the Central Region has passed away due to the pandemic.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,731 while the number of deaths has risen to 75.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,982.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

30 December 2021