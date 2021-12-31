Somalia: Police Boss Calls for Neutrality Among the Force Amid Political and Electoral Stand-Off.

Somali police boss Gen. Abdi Hassan Hajir has exhorted the Somali police force not to meddle in the ongoing political impasse in the country and instead stick to their mandates to protecting the lives and property of the civilians as the country gears up for hard time amid political and electoral stand- off between president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

Hajir called on the officers to discharge their duties without fear or favour and not to be swayed by political ideologies of the top political brass in the country.

" The country is in an electioneering period and therefore I ask you as the police force not to smear the name of the police force and discharge your duties with neutrality to protecting the lives and property of the citizens and help civilians in the way you can" said Gen. Hajir.

Hajir spoke in an emergency meeting that brought together top security commanders of the police force in Moqadishu to discuss on the current situation in the country as the Horn of Africa Nation was on the brink plunging into chaos after differences emerged among the top leaders.

His remarks comes a day after Somali National Army ( SNA) commander Gen. Yussuf Odowa Rage reiterated calls for the Somali military to stay out from politics and uphold their oath of office.

Rage was speaking in a meeting that was attended by military chiefs at the Ministry of Defense.

Former Somali president Sheikh Shariff Sheikh welcomed the calls by Odowa to the Army and appealed to the officers to not involve themselves in the ongoing political and electoral process.