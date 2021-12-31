Tunisia: Omicron Infections Now Account for More Than 30 Percent of Cases Subject to Genome Sequencing At Pasteur Institute

30 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Omicron infections now account for 30 to 40% of cases undergoing genome sequencing at the Tunis Pasteur Institute, said director of the Institute and member of the Scientific Committee to Combat Coronavirus Hechmi Louzir.

Louzir told TAP he expected the Omicron variant could take over from Delta which currently represents 60 pc of the infection cases.

He added that Omicron cases have been detected in the governorates of Greater Tunis (Tunis, Ariana, Ben Arous and Manouba) and the Sahel, in particular Monastir.

Louzir did not rule out the possibility that the spread of this variant is behind the increase in COVID-19 cases, saying Tunisia will see a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

