Tanzania: PM Applauds Classrooms Construction Progress

jaliwa has shown satisfaction with the progress made in the construction of classrooms through development funds issued out to Lindi Region. Mr Majaliwa expressed this on Tuesday while addressing regional officials at Nachingwea Airport shortly after receiving a report from each district.

"I am happy to hear that there are areas where the work is 100 per cent complete, some districts have reached 97 per cent, others 75 per cent, and most importantly the fact that some areas have managed to save money after completing the work,". "One of the districts has remained with 35m/-, the other one 33m/- and over 10m/- in another district.

This is a good sign and it shows that the work was supervised well...I applaud all the regional and district authorities and residents who put in their workforce to complete the task," said Mr Majaliwa. The Premier extended recognition to President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her initiatives in mobilizing the funds which have helped to tackle many challenges relating to access to social services.

"I am very pleased to hear that you have spent the funds very well in executing the project and you're left with balance... the President made a lot of efforts to secure the financing on more favourable terms, we must therefore use the money wisely," noted the PM. Mr Majaliwa expressed hope to see the example set by Lindi Region is also witnessed in other regions, especially in areas where building raw materials and equipment are easily accessible.

Earlier, Lindi Regional Commissioner, Ms Zainab Tellack observed that the remaining work involves a few final touches including roofing, painting and the arrangement of desks in the classrooms. According to her, aside from the heavy work, some of the districts have saved money but many are left with building materials like iron steel bars, cement and wall paints.

"We intend to apply for a special permit so as to use the remaining funds and equipment to upgrade infrastructure in other areas," she said. For his part, Lindi District Commissioner, Mr Shaibu Ndemanga, indicated that the district had received 2.26bn/- comprising 1.1bn/- for the construction of 56 classrooms in Lindi Municipality and 58 classrooms worth 1.16bn/- for Mtama Council.

"Lindi Municipality had 35 classrooms for secondary schools and 21 classrooms for satellite schools. All the classrooms have been completed after installing gypsum, tiles and aluminum windows and remained with 35m/-. "As for Mtama Council, 27 classrooms out of 57 have already been completed, and the remaining 31 classrooms are in various stages of implementation. We are yet to know the balance until the construction work and desk placement has been finalised," noted the DC.

Among other districts which have already completed the construction work by 100 per cent include Nachingwea, which had received 1.1bn/- for 69 desks including 57 classrooms for secondary and 12 classrooms for satellite schools. The district has remained with a total of 33.7m/-. Liwale District is yet to finalise construction due to the long-distance challenge.

However, the District Commissioner has pledged to complete the work before tomorrow as per the government directive. On the other hand, Kilwa District received 2.06bn/- for the construction of 103 classrooms, whereby 28 classrooms have been completed by 100 per cent and the remaining currently stand at 75 per cent.