Egypt Received 347,460 Doses of Astrazeneca Covid-19 Vaccine

Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar confirmed that Egypt received on Thursday 30/12/2021 347,460 doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at Cairo International Airport.

The shipment delivered via the COVAX Facility comes as the State seeks to diversify its stock of vaccines amid its fight against the pandemic.

This shipment will be tested at the Egyptian Drug Authority laboratories before its distribution to the 1,100 vaccination centers across the country, Abdel Ghaffar said in press statements.

Egypt has already obtained over 40 million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, the British-Swedish AstraZeneca, the Russian Sputnik V, the American Johnson & Johnson, and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.