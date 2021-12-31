Egypt Received 347,460 Doses of Astrazeneca Covid-19 Vaccine

30 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar confirmed that Egypt received on Thursday 30/12/2021 347,460 doses of AstraZeneca coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine at Cairo International Airport.

The shipment delivered via the COVAX Facility comes as the State seeks to diversify its stock of vaccines amid its fight against the pandemic.

This shipment will be tested at the Egyptian Drug Authority laboratories before its distribution to the 1,100 vaccination centers across the country, Abdel Ghaffar said in press statements.

Egypt has already obtained over 40 million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, the British-Swedish AstraZeneca, the Russian Sputnik V, the American Johnson & Johnson, and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X