Egypt: PM Reviews Efforts Related to Modern Irrigation, Canal Lining

30 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli emphasized the importance of the great efforts made by the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, especially as regards upgrading irrigation systems for agricultural land as well as lining canals and farm irrigation ditches, which contribute to rationalizing the consumption of water that is used for irrigation, and improving water quality.

This is positively reflected on increasing productivity and quality of agricultural crops, opening the way for exporting those products to many foreign markets, he added.

Madbouli made the remarks during a meeting he chaired on Thursday 30/12/2021 to follow up on the efforts made to shift to modern irrigation, in addition to those related to the file of canal lining.

The meeting was held in the presence of Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati, who reviewed the status of the modern irrigation system.

An inventory of nearly 525,000 feddans of agricultural land was made through electronic applications and modern systems, the minister said.

This area of land is part of a total area of 800,000 feddans that was transformed this year - via the farmers' own efforts - from flood irrigation to modern irrigation methods, he added.

Meanwhile, Abdel Aati noted that a total area of 3,700 kilometers of canals has been lined with a view to preserving Egypt's water resources and improve the water quality.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X