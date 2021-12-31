Egypt: PM Reviews Efforts Related to Modern Irrigation, Canal Lining

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli emphasized the importance of the great efforts made by the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, especially as regards upgrading irrigation systems for agricultural land as well as lining canals and farm irrigation ditches, which contribute to rationalizing the consumption of water that is used for irrigation, and improving water quality.

This is positively reflected on increasing productivity and quality of agricultural crops, opening the way for exporting those products to many foreign markets, he added.

Madbouli made the remarks during a meeting he chaired on Thursday 30/12/2021 to follow up on the efforts made to shift to modern irrigation, in addition to those related to the file of canal lining.

The meeting was held in the presence of Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aati, who reviewed the status of the modern irrigation system.

An inventory of nearly 525,000 feddans of agricultural land was made through electronic applications and modern systems, the minister said.

This area of land is part of a total area of 800,000 feddans that was transformed this year - via the farmers' own efforts - from flood irrigation to modern irrigation methods, he added.

Meanwhile, Abdel Aati noted that a total area of 3,700 kilometers of canals has been lined with a view to preserving Egypt's water resources and improve the water quality.