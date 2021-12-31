Egypt Bourse Ends Year of 2021 With Gains Exceeding Egp 115 Billion

30 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt bourse ended the year of 2021 with total gains exceeding EGP 115 billion to hit EGP 765.5 billion. During all year round transactions EGX 30 benchmark index spiked 10.1 % to stand at 11,949.18 points.

Also during the course of the year, the broader EGX 70 EWI of the leading small and mid-cap enterprises (SMEs) was up 2.64%, recording 2,201.79 points and the all-embracing EGX 100 index increased 5.08% to stand at 3,255.21 points.

At Thursday's session 30/12/2021 all indexes were up and profits hit EGP 12.1 billion with the EGX 30 benchmark index going up 0.43% and both EGX 70 EWI and EGX 100 indexes recording a rise of 0.85% each.

