Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday played host to his predecessor, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, at the State House, Abuja.

Although the agenda of the duo's meeting was not made public, it might not be unconnected with mediatory works of erstwhile President Jonathan in the West African subregion.

The former President is known to frequent the Villa to brief the President on his activities as ECOWAS Special Envoy to Mali.