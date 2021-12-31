Nigeria: Fireboy DML to Kick-Off 2022 With 'The Fire Concert'

31 December 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Mary Nnah

Multiple Award-winning Afro-Life artiste, Fireboy DML is all set for his first ever headline concert tagged "The Fire Concert" taking place live at the prestigious Balmoral Centre, Federal Palace Hotel on Sunday, 2nd January 2022.

Following an applaudable music year characterized by successful hit singles, a critically acclaimed second album and several nods, the "Peru" crooner will usher in the New Year with a night of energetic music performances for teeming fans, concert-goers and lovers of great music.

From Jealous, to Laughter, Tears, & Goose bumps, down to Apollo- a project that chronicles evolution, growth, love and pain- Fireboy DML's remarkable journey to music has been one that passionate fans have been major players of and this intimate concert is yet another expression of this connection.

Still reeling off the robust reception from his recent single, "Peru", a fans' favourite that has since garnered the attention of the global music community, Fireboy DML takes the brilliance a step further with an unexpected collaboration with Grammy award winning act Ed Sheeran for a much-anticipated remix to release on Christmas Eve, Friday 24th Dec.

Ahead of a promising year lodged with a global tour kick-starting in February, alongside speculations of exciting collaborations underway, "The Fire Concert", a first of many, will entertain guests and fans to the smashing records of Fireboy DML's rapidly growing music catalogue.

This event is in strict compliance of COVID-19 protocols. All safety measures will be enforced.

